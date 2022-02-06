NBFIs to continue operation with half-staff till 21 Feb

The Bangladesh Bank has asked all non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) to continue their operations with half the manpower on-site at its branches, following hygiene rules, for 14 more days till 21 February to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The central bank's department of financial institutions and markets issued the new directives on Sunday.

Earlier on 24 January, the central bank asked all banks and NBFIs to work with half their employees on-site till 7 February amid rising Covid cases owing to the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The remaining employees have to work remotely.

The new instructions have been issued given the directive issued by the Cabinet on 3 February for conducting banking activities amid the rise of Covid-19 cases.

However, to continue providing essential services, the institutions concerned will also be allowed to take their own decisions on the matter.