National Bank postpones AGM

Banking

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 09:45 pm

Related News

National Bank postpones AGM

The lender will announce a new date, venue, and time, later

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
National Bank postpones AGM

 

National Bank Limited – the first private sector bank fully owned by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs – has postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) for 2020.

The bank in its disclosure on Thursday said due to unavoidable circumstances, the AGM, which was scheduled for 30 September, has been postponed.

A new date, venue, and time of the AGM will be announced later, it added.

Earlier, on 5 July, the private sector lender had set the date and time for the AGM.

The Business Standard tried to communicate with National Bank officials for comments on reasons for the postponement, but they did not answer the phones calls

Earlier, Rick Haque Sikder lost his director post at the bank due to his loan defaulter status.

The development came as the Bangladesh Bank refused to extend the directorship for not having a CIB (Credit Information Bureau) clearance.

According to its financial statements, in 2020, the bank's net profit after tax went down 12.41% to Tk361.14 crore compared to the previous year.

The profit was Tk412.32 crore in 2019.

The earnings per share (EPS) for 2020 stood at Tk1.18, which was Tk1.34 a year ago.

The bank declared a 5% stock dividend for its shareholders for 2020, compared to 5% cash and 5% stock dividend in the previous year.

The private sector lender said the stock dividend has been declared to utilise its retained funds as capital for business expansion.

The National Bank was listed on stock exchanges in 1984.  

Sponsors and directors held 30.99%, institutional investors 21.26%, foreign shareholders 0.95%, and general shareholders 46.80% shares, of the company.

Economy

National Bank / National Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

1h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

1h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

1h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates