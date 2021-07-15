Nagad provides payment facility for online cattle trading

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 08:37 pm

Nagad, the mobile financial service wing of Bangladesh Post Office, has introduced payment facility for the online trading of sacrificial animals, an initiative that helps both traders and customers avoid rushing to the cattle market amid the coronavirus pandemic. 
 

Customers can now easily choose and buy their best choice animals from the top online markets of the country for sacrificial animals and make the payment through Nagad. 

Thus, Nagad will be able to make Eid-ul-Azha more colourful even during the ongoing Covid crisis, said a media statement issued on Thursday. 

In addition to purchasing animals, all the payments for home delivery, meat processing and post-processing delivery can also be made through Nagad. 

Nagad is working as the payment partner of online marketplaces such as Saadeq Agro, Bengal Meat, Bangla Cut, Priyoshop, HungryNaki, Checklist, Bellwether Agro Meghdubi Agro and many othersahead of this Eid. 

At Saadeq Agro, customers will avail discount on the payment amount at the rate of 10% if they pay the meat processing fee through Nagad. 

Customers can purchase all types of sacrificial animals from the rest of the online markets, except HungryNaki, which is allowing Nagad users to buy only goats and make the payment.

After selecting the animal by visiting the links or websites of the online haats, customers are also getting the scope to talk to the seller on mobile phones. 

In some cases, they can watch videos of the animals. After selecting the animal, they can make the payment into the company's Nagad merchant account.

Speaking about the initiative, Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, said, "We are always working to make our customers' lives a little easier. As part of this move, we are doing our best to help our customers to make arrangements for Eid."

"We hope customers will avail themselves of the opportunity to buy the animal of their choice easily and safely while maintaining social distance during this emergency period. We hope that the service will be popular among the customers like it was last year."
 

