Nagad increases cash-out, send money charges

Banking

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 02:37 pm

Related News

Nagad increases cash-out, send money charges

Nagad also imposed a 1.50% charge per thousand to transfer money to banks.

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 02:37 pm
Nagad logo. Photo: Courtesy
Nagad logo. Photo: Courtesy

Mobile finance services (MFS) provider Nagad increased charges for cash-out and sending money from last Friday (8 September), its officials said.

According to Nagad, it imposed Tk5 as a charge for sending money through Nagad App, which was free earlier.

Moreover, it also increased the cash-out charge from Tk11.49 to Tk12.50 per thousand for mobile apps and from Tk14.94 to Tk15 for availing the service by dialling USSD code *167#.

Nagad also imposed a 1.50% charge per thousand to transfer money to banks.

"The state-owned MFS operator recently adjusted various service charges as part of its long-term business strategy, aiming to enhance customer experience and increase the prevalence of digital services," a Nagad statement obtained by The Business Standard reads.

Nevertheless, Nagad still maintains the market's lowest charges for cash out, send money, or any other services, the statement further reads.

Bangladesh / Top News

Nagad / cash-out / Bangladesh / charges

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fresh graduates stare at bleak future

7h | Panorama
Chef nino

Try the flavours of Brazil at Le Méridien

9h | Food
International Zinger Burger

How good are KFC’s new line of Zingers?

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Man-made factors drive soaring food inflation to 13-year high

Man-made factors drive soaring food inflation to 13-year high

17m | TBS Insight
Saudi League ranks second to the English Premier League in player purchase

Saudi League ranks second to the English Premier League in player purchase

12m | TBS SPORTS
Why UNESCO will help repair Marrakesh?

Why UNESCO will help repair Marrakesh?

1h | TBS World
Rahul got a pen gift by singing for Macron

Rahul got a pen gift by singing for Macron

1h | TBS Today