Nagad gets sixth extension of temporary licence to run operations 

Banking

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

Nagad gets sixth extension of temporary licence to run operations 

The Bangladesh Bank has extended the interim licence of Nagad till September next year

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 09:22 pm
Nagad gets sixth extension of temporary licence to run operations 

Nagad received an extension of its interim licence for mobile financial service (MFS) operations for the sixth time as it could not form a subsidiary with the Bangladesh Post Office, a prerequisite to getting a full licence.

The Bangladesh Bank extended the interim licence, which was set to expire on 30 September this year, for one year till next September.

The central bank had issued a temporary licence to run a mobile financial service to the post office and Nagad has been operating under it since March 2019.

According to the regulations, an MFS company cannot exist on its own but has to be a subsidiary of another financial institution or government entity. For example, bKash is a subsidiary of the Brac Bank and Rocket of the Dutch-Bangla Bank.

To get a full licence, the Bangladesh Post Office has to form a company to run Nagad as its subsidiary. Despite obtaining an extension for the sixth time, Nagad could still not become a subsidiary of the Bangladesh Post Office.

Since Nagad cannot operate alone as an MFS, it has applied to the Bangladesh Bank to operate as a non-bank financial institution under which it will work as a subsidiary to legalise its operation.

The Bangladesh Bank has recently issued a letter of intent to Nagad for a licence of a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) named Nagad Finance PLC under which it will form a subsidiary to legitimatise its operation.

Nagad became the second largest MFS in the country, boasting 53 million customers within just two years and a quarter after it started its journey. The daily transaction of the company is around Tk700 crore, according to its website.

Top News

Nagad / Bangladesh Bank / license

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Giorgia Meloni wants to move the Brothers of Italy party from the political fringes, from the extreme right to center right. Photo: Reuters

Who is Giorgia Meloni?

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

10h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

11h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Italy's first female prime minister Giorgia Meloni

42m | Videos
Crop that can withstand climate change

Crop that can withstand climate change

1h | Videos
Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

Buy one get two buffet dinner at Dhaka Regency

2h | Videos
Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

Why Bangladesh's exports to EU in risk of declining after LDC-graduation?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b