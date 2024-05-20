Nafiul Hasan joins Agrani Bank as director

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 05:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nafiul Hasan, director general-1 of Prime Minister's Office (additional secretary), has joined Agrani Bank PLC as a director.

Agrani Bank Chairman Zayed Bakht and Chief Executive Officer Md Murshedul Kabir along with the members of the board of directors and the senior executives of the bank extended their greetings to Nafiul on his joining on 16 May, reads a press release.

In his career, Bangladesh Civil Service's 18th batch officer Nafiul Hasan served as joint secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, PPP policy consultant of Asian Development Bank, director of Prime Minister's Office, deputy project director of National Infra-Network for Bangladesh Government Project, and deputy secretary of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology. 

Nafiul obtained a BA (honours) in Economics from Dhaka University and later a postgraduate degree in Public Policy and Management from the University of Melbourne, Australia. He is also a certified professional in public private partnerships.

