Nabil Rahman joins HBL Bangladesh as country chief risk officer

Nabil Mustafizur Rahman has recently joined HBL Bangladesh as Country Chief Risk Officer.

Nabil has over 31 years of experience across foreign and local banks, non-bank financial institutions and business conglomerates.

Prior to joining HBL Bangladesh, he was with United Commercial Bank PLC as Additional Managing Director with responsibilities for Risk Management, Islamic Banking and Transaction Banking. Earlier he was with BRAC Bank PLC as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer, reads a press statement.

During his career he also worked at HSBC, Credit Agricole Indosuez, ANZ Grindlays Bank, AB Bank, IPDC, Transbangla Group and Beximco Group in various leadership roles.

Nabil is a seasoned banking professional with demonstrated expertise in credit and business management in the Corporate, SME and Retail Banking segments. He also has extensive experience in Islamic Banking and in complex project finance and structured finance deals.

Nabil holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka. HBL, operating in Bangladesh for more than 45 years, is a bank of regional relevance with operations spread across multiple geographies.

The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) owns 51% shareholding and the management control of HBL while remaining shares are held by individuals, local and foreign institutions and funds, including the British International Investment (BII) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).