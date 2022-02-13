Mutual Trust Bank holds ‘MTB Town Hall 2022’

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) held its "Town Hall 2022" virtually at the MTB Centre in Gulshan on 12 February.

Md Wakiluddin, chairman, Md Abdul Malek, vice Chairman, Syed Manzur Elahi, director, and Nasreen Sattar and Faruq Ahmad Siddiqi, independent directors of MTB, attended the programme, said a press release.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director Chowdhury Akhtar Asif and Deputy Managing Directors Goutam Prosad Das, Tarek Reaz Khan, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan and Rais Uddin Ahmad attended the virtual session.

The conference discussed strategies and plans on how the bank will reach its desired targets in 2022, considering the previous year's achievements and the current year's economic scenario and market conditions.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman has announced different awards in 31 categories to recognise the valuable contributions of MTBians.

"Towards Resilient Growth", the theme for 2022, was unveiled at the conference.

Md Wakiluddin appreciated the hard work put in by all MTBians for significant progress in the year 2021 in terms of the growing network, infrastructure, products and services.

He congratulated the management and the MTBians for keeping the trust of the customers by ensuring a successful closing of the financial year 2021.

MTB Founding Chairman and Director Syed Manzur Elahi appreciated the timely initiatives taken by the bank in terms of health safety of the bank's customers and employees, ensuring the banking operation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

MTB Vice Chairman Md Abdul Malek appreciated the dedication shown by the MTBians in order to ensure seamless customer service during the Covid-19 situation.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman thanked all MTBians for taking the leap in becoming one of the best governed and most highly equipped banks in the country.

He emphasised the importance of reinforcing the commitments and realising the bank's expanded capabilities in achieving the corporate vision – MTB3V.

He also presented highlights of the bank's performance and direction for the New Year.

Divisional and departmental heads, managers of all MTB branches and chief executive officers of two subsidiary companies - MTB Securities Ltd and MTB Capital Ltd were also present at the ceremony.