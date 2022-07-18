Mutual Funds, managed by IDLC Asset Management Ltd, announces cash dividend
Amidst of the growing inflation and significant market movement, IDLC Asset Management Limited (IDLC AML) has declared cash dividend of 18.50% for IDLC Balanced Fund, 13.00% for IDLC Growth Fund and 9.00% for IDLC Asset Management Shariah Fund for the year ended on 30 June 2022.
IDLC Income Fund, the first Debt Mutual Fund of Bangladesh, has declared 1.85% final cash dividend for its investors and thus a total 4.85% cash dividend (including 3% interim dividend declared in January, 2022), reads a press release.
From June 24, 2021 to June 30, 2022, during its first year of inception, IDLC Income Fund has generated 7.82% return.