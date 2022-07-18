Mutual Funds announces cash dividend

Amidst of the growing inflation and significant market movement, IDLC Asset Management Limited (IDLC AML) has declared cash dividend of 18.50% for IDLC Balanced Fund, 13.00% for IDLC Growth Fund and 9.00% for IDLC Asset Management Shariah Fund for the year ended on 30 June 2022.

IDLC Income Fund, the first Debt Mutual Fund of Bangladesh, has declared 1.85% final cash dividend for its investors and thus a total 4.85% cash dividend (including 3% interim dividend declared in January, 2022), reads a press release.

From June 24, 2021 to June 30, 2022, during its first year of inception, IDLC Income Fund has generated 7.82% return.