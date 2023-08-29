Murshedul Kabir appointed Agrani Equity chairmnan

Md Murshedul Kabir has been appointed as the chairman of Agrani Equity and Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Agrani Bank Limited.

He was appointed chair of the organisation during the bank's 884th board meeting, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday (29 August).

He joined Agrani Bank as managing director and chief executive officer in 2022 and is currently serving the bank in the positions. He began his career in 1988 by joining Janata Bank as senior officer.

He is also chairman of Agrani SME Financing Limited, director of Agrani Exchange House Limited (Singapore), Agrani Remittance House (Malaysia), Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, Padma Bank Limited and Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited and Member of Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA).

