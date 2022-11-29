MTB wins the Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) has recently been awarded at the Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022.

MTB received the Award for "Excellence in New Category 2021-2022" for launching the country's first ever Social Media Card, read a media release.

To reiterate the commitment to Bangladesh Government's "Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041", Mastercard has recently organized 'Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022' with a theme of "Towards a Smart Transformation" at in Radisson Blu Water Garden Dhaka.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB accompanied by Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO & Md. Shafquat Hossain, Head of Retail Banking Division of MTB received the Prestigious Award from Tipu Munshi, MP, Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Peoples Republic of Bangladesh who graced the event as Chief Guest.

Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank attended the event as the Guest of Honour. Among others, Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard along with the senior officials and dignitaries from partner banks of Mastercard, fintechs and merchants' partners were present at the award giving ceremony.