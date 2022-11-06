MTB wins Best Workplace for Diversity and Inclusion in Banking Award

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) won the 'Best Workplace for Diversity and Inclusion in banking in Bangladesh 2022' from renowned International Finance Magazine for its exemplary practices for ensuring gender balance, equality, equity and diversity within its workforce.

The bank received such recognition for the first time since its inception, reads a press release.

On this occasion, MTB's Managing Director & CEO says, "We care for our employees. We treated them as the most valuable asset of the bank. We believe their contributions drive MTB to its current position. MTB possesses a workforce with diverse personnel, points of view and approaches which enable us to establish a culture of inclusivity and a sense of belonging. We have designed measures to balance work with private life, such as consultations with our employees on their well-being, guidelines on 'flexiworking', maternity and paternity leave etc. We will continue to work together in the same direction so everyone can prosper and realise their dreams."