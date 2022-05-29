MTB signs agreement with RAJUK

Banking

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 10:43 pm

Related News

MTB signs agreement with RAJUK

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 10:43 pm
MTB signs agreement with RAJUK

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) for Online Fees Collection of Electronic Construction Permitting System (ECPS).

Under this agreement, Clients of  RAJUK will be able to Pay ECPS fees through Online Payment Gateway & over the counter of MTB Branches.

A B M Amin Ullah Nuri, Chairman of RAJUK and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others, Md. Abu Kauser Mallik, Director (Finance & Accounts), Engr. Abdul Latif Helaly, Project Director, Urban Resilience Project of RAJUK and Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Corporate & Commercial Business, Md. Bakhteyer Hossain, Head of MTB Transaction Banking Division and other senior officials were  present.

MTB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

8h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

13h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

3h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

3h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

3h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh