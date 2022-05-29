MTB signs agreement with RAJUK

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) for Online Fees Collection of Electronic Construction Permitting System (ECPS).

Under this agreement, Clients of RAJUK will be able to Pay ECPS fees through Online Payment Gateway & over the counter of MTB Branches.

A B M Amin Ullah Nuri, Chairman of RAJUK and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others, Md. Abu Kauser Mallik, Director (Finance & Accounts), Engr. Abdul Latif Helaly, Project Director, Urban Resilience Project of RAJUK and Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Corporate & Commercial Business, Md. Bakhteyer Hossain, Head of MTB Transaction Banking Division and other senior officials were present.