MTB launches ‘MTB Club NotreDamians Co-Branded Visa Signature Credit Card’

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently launched "MTB Club NotreDamians Co-Branded Visa Signature Credit Card" for the members of Club NotreDamians Bangladesh Limited.

Brig Gen Md Refayet Ullah (Retd), president of Club NotreDamians Bangladesh Limited and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Limited graced the event, said a press release.

From the bank's side, Tarek Reaz Khan, deputy managing director & COO, Md Shafquat Hossain, head of SME & retail banking and Md Abu Bokar Siddik, head of cards were present at the ceremony. From Club NotreDamians Bangladesh Limited, N E Khoda Babu of membership development & public relations, members of the executive committee and representatives of different batches were also present during the occasion.

The co-branded cardholders will enjoy exclusive benefits such as free access to 1100 international airport lounges under LoungeKey, free access to MTB Air Lounges across the country, Meet & Greet Service, Complimentary MTB Protection Plan (MPP), Buy 1 Get 1 Free and many more.