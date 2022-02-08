MTB launches foreign currency exchange booth at Dhaka airport

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) has inaugurated its Foreign Currency Exchange Booth at the International Departure Terminal no 1 Concourse Hall of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

Outbound passengers will be able to purchase foreign currency from the booth while travelling through the airport, reads a press release.

The bank's Director & Chairman of Executive Committee Md Hedayetullah and immediate past chairman of the bank inaugurated the booth in a simple ceremony held at the Exchange Booth premises.

Among others, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) Executive Director Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan BPP, psc, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Director (AVSEC) Wing Commander Syed Ali Azam BPP, and Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director & GCRO Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Head of International Trade Services & Offshore Banking Division Md Bakhteyer Hossain, Head of Air Lounge & HSIA Booth Md Rozar Ibna Azad, and MTB Head of Communications Department Azam Khan were present at the inauguration ceremony.