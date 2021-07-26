MTB introduces digital gifting service

Banking

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 05:04 pm

Related News

MTB introduces digital gifting service

MTB smart banking app users will enjoy this service through ‘Digital Gift’ under ‘Payments’ option while using the app

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 05:04 pm
MTB introduces digital gifting service

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) in partnership with XTRA, the first-ever digital gift card platform, has recently launched 'Digital Gifting Service' that allows companies and individuals to send gift cards to their selected persons from XTRA's merchant list for MTB smart banking app users. 
 

MTB smart banking app users will enjoy this service through 'Digital Gift' under 'Payments' option while using the app, said a press release.

MTB Managing Director and CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman announces the launch of this new MTB Digital Gifting Service at a simple ceremony held at the bank's Corporate Head Office, MTB Centre in Gulshan while Monjurul Alam Mamun, Founder of XTRA was present.

Among others, Md Zakir Hossain, General Manager of XTRA and Syed Rafiqul Haq, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Group Internal Control and Compliance, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director-Corporate and Commercial Business, Shyamol Boran Das, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Khalid Hossin, Head of Digital Lending and Innovations and Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department of MTB were also present at the launching ceremony.

Economy

MTB / Mutual Trust Bank / Mutual Trust Bank Limited / Digital Gifting Service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

21h | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

21h | Videos
TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

TBS World: Mars rover to begin hunt for signs of life

21h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

TBS Explainer: How Pegasus spyware works

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

2
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

5
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds