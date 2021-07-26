MTB introduces digital gifting service

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) in partnership with XTRA, the first-ever digital gift card platform, has recently launched 'Digital Gifting Service' that allows companies and individuals to send gift cards to their selected persons from XTRA's merchant list for MTB smart banking app users.



MTB smart banking app users will enjoy this service through 'Digital Gift' under 'Payments' option while using the app, said a press release.

MTB Managing Director and CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman announces the launch of this new MTB Digital Gifting Service at a simple ceremony held at the bank's Corporate Head Office, MTB Centre in Gulshan while Monjurul Alam Mamun, Founder of XTRA was present.

Among others, Md Zakir Hossain, General Manager of XTRA and Syed Rafiqul Haq, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Group Internal Control and Compliance, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director-Corporate and Commercial Business, Shyamol Boran Das, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Khalid Hossin, Head of Digital Lending and Innovations and Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department of MTB were also present at the launching ceremony.