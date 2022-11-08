MTB inaugurates its North Bishil sub-branch in Mirpur, Dhaka

Banking

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 06:28 pm

Related News

MTB inaugurates its North Bishil sub-branch in Mirpur, Dhaka

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 06:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently opened its North Bishil sub-branch at Mirpur, Dhaka.

Freedom Fighter Aga Khan Mintu, Member of Parliament, Dhaka-14 and member, Standing Committee of Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh National Parliament, inaugurated the MTB sub-branch as the chief guest while Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) attended the event, said a press release.

Among others, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director and CBO, Md Bakhteyer Hossain, chief operating officer, Abdul Mannan, head of MTB Branch Banking Division 1, Md Anwar Pasha Chowdhury, branch manager, MTB Mirpur 2 Branch and Azam Khan, head of Communications Department along with Mohammad Shibbirul Islam Bhuiyan, in-charge of the newly inaugurated North Bishil sub-branch and senior officials of the bank attended the virtual ceremony.  

MTB / sub branch / Mirpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

4h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

7h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

7h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

2h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

20h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

20h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation