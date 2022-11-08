MTB inaugurates its North Bishil sub-branch in Mirpur, Dhaka

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently opened its North Bishil sub-branch at Mirpur, Dhaka.

Freedom Fighter Aga Khan Mintu, Member of Parliament, Dhaka-14 and member, Standing Committee of Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh National Parliament, inaugurated the MTB sub-branch as the chief guest while Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) attended the event, said a press release.

Among others, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director and CBO, Md Bakhteyer Hossain, chief operating officer, Abdul Mannan, head of MTB Branch Banking Division 1, Md Anwar Pasha Chowdhury, branch manager, MTB Mirpur 2 Branch and Azam Khan, head of Communications Department along with Mohammad Shibbirul Islam Bhuiyan, in-charge of the newly inaugurated North Bishil sub-branch and senior officials of the bank attended the virtual ceremony.