MTB inaugurates Foreign Currency Exchange Booth

Banking

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 06:12 pm

MTB inaugurates Foreign Currency Exchange Booth at the International Departure Terminal Concourse Hall of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy
Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) inaugurated its Foreign Currency Exchange Booth at the International Departure Terminal – 1 Concourse Hall of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka where outbound passengers will be able to purchase foreign currency while travelling through the airport.

According to a press release, Md. Hedayetullah, Director, Chairman of Executive Committee, and recently past Chairman of the bank inaugurated the MTB Foreign Currency Exchange Booth at a simple ceremony held at the Exchange Booth premises. 

Among others, Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan BPP, psc, Executive Director, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Wing Commander Syed Ali Azam BPP, Director (AVSEC), Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director & GCRO, Md. Bakhteyer Hossain, Head of International Trade Services & Offshore Banking Division, Md. Rozar Ibna Azad, Head of Air Lounge & HSIA Booth and Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department from MTB along with other senior bank officials were also present at the inauguration ceremony. 

