MTB inaugurates Foreign Currency Exchange Booth
MTB inaugurates Foreign Currency Exchange Booth at the International Departure Terminal Concourse Hall of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka
Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) inaugurated its Foreign Currency Exchange Booth at the International Departure Terminal – 1 Concourse Hall of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka where outbound passengers will be able to purchase foreign currency while travelling through the airport.
According to a press release, Md. Hedayetullah, Director, Chairman of Executive Committee, and recently past Chairman of the bank inaugurated the MTB Foreign Currency Exchange Booth at a simple ceremony held at the Exchange Booth premises.
Among others, Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan BPP, psc, Executive Director, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Wing Commander Syed Ali Azam BPP, Director (AVSEC), Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director & GCRO, Md. Bakhteyer Hossain, Head of International Trade Services & Offshore Banking Division, Md. Rozar Ibna Azad, Head of Air Lounge & HSIA Booth and Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department from MTB along with other senior bank officials were also present at the inauguration ceremony.