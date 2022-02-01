MTB inaugurates air lounge at Dhaka airport

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) inaugurated its fifth air lounge at the domestic terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital.

Executive Committee Chairman Hedayetullah inaugurated the air lounge on Tuesday, reads a press release.

Air Commodore Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, member (Operations & Planning) of CAAB, congratulated MTB on launching this special service, and expressed his satisfaction with the bank's joining the government's efforts to ease the comfort of passengers travelling through the airports of the country.