MTB distributed loan to marginal farmer cluster in Jashore

Banking

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 06:01 pm

MTB distributed loan to marginal farmer cluster in Jashore

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) arranged an open loan disbursement programme at Bagherpara in Jashore for the marginal Tk 10 account holders on 13 September.

In the event marginal farmers were handed over loan disbursement cheques to finance their cow fattening business activities, read a media release.

It is mentionable that under the financial inclusion initiative, MTB had earlier arranged several such events in different district of North Bengal over the year for marginal farmers.

S.M. Hasan Reza, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Khulna Office as Chief Guest and Md. Ruhul Amin , Upazilla Krishi Officer as Special Guest graced the occasion with their kind presence while Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Business Officer, MTB presided over the event. 

Among others, marginal farmers, representatives from local government authorities, Abdul Mannan, Head of Branch Banking Division-1, Sanjib Kumar Dey, Head of SME Banking Division and other MTB officials were also present in the event.

