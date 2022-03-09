MTB celebrates International Women's day 2022

Like in the previous years, Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently observed the International Women's Day 2022 with this year's campaign theme for the International Women's Day - #BreakTheBias at the Bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212.

According to a press release, the event was attended by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO,

Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director & Group Chief Risk Officer, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Corporate & Commercial Business, and Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO of MTB, lady MTBians, and other senior officials of the bank commemorated the special day by cutting a cake.