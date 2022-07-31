MTB arranges MTB Club Indoor Games 2022

MTB Club, as a part of its year-long sports activities for the MTBians, has recently arranged its 2-day long MTB Club Indoor Games 2022 with a view to maintaining work-life balance within the organization.

A number of MTBians from different MTB divisions, departments, and branches participated in this event at Green Point Table Tennis in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) inaugurated the sports event and handed over the trophies amongst the winners at the end of the event.

Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director and GCRO, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO and President of MTB Club, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, and Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department of MTB and Secretary General of MTB Club along with other MTBians and their family were also present during this festive event.