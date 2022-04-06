Movable assets now allowed as collateral against bank loan

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 04:25 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

One can now take loan from banks, keeping movable assets as collateral if they do not have enough immovable properties.

Now it will be easy to get loans for new businessmen and entrepreneurs of cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft of "The Secured Transactions (Movable Property) Act 2022" with a view to expanding access to bank credit.

"One can secure a bank loan by keeping their movable assets – vehicles, jewelries alike – as collateral," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told the media after the meeting.

The list of such movable assets includes – raw materials for export products, work order, precious metals such as gold, and certificates of deposits in banks and financial institutions and fruit-bearing trees.

Raw materials for making export products with proper documents as proof can be used as collateral. Gold, silver and other precious metals with certificates from any recognised authority on their weight and purity will also be regarded as collateral.

A well-known company's share certificate and documents of patent or intellectual property rights can be put as collateral as well.

Moreover, furniture, medicinal plants, electronic products, software, apps, agricultural products, minerals, vehicles, processed fish and livestock, values of which can be calculated, are on the list of movable assets to be used as collateral.

An official of the Financial Institutions Division said the bank demands collateral to give loans. Lands and buildings are taken as collateral.

At present, banks also disburse some loans against savings certificates and Deposit Pension Schemes but that is not applied to business loans.

