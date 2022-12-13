Mortuz Ali made Bangladesh Bank executive director

13 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 05:34 pm

Mortuz Ali made Bangladesh Bank executive director

Md Mortuz Ali has been promoted to the post of executive director at the central  bank. 

The Bangladesh Bank issued a notification in this regard Tuesday (13 December), reads a press release.

Mortuz Ali completed his MSc Ag Econ degree from Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh.  

He joined the Bangladesh Bank as an Assistant Director in 1993 and pursued a bright career as  a central banker.  

In his 29-year career at the central bank, he worked as Director of Department of Banking Inspection-7 and  previous Department of Banking inspection-3 and Agricultural Credit Department, Head office,  Dhaka. 

He also worked in the central bank's Bogura, Rajshahi and Rangpur offices.

