Mortuz Ali made Bangladesh Bank executive director

Md Mortuz Ali has been promoted to the post of executive director at the central bank.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a notification in this regard Tuesday (13 December), reads a press release.

Mortuz Ali completed his MSc Ag Econ degree from Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh.

He joined the Bangladesh Bank as an Assistant Director in 1993 and pursued a bright career as a central banker.

In his 29-year career at the central bank, he worked as Director of Department of Banking Inspection-7 and previous Department of Banking inspection-3 and Agricultural Credit Department, Head office, Dhaka.

He also worked in the central bank's Bogura, Rajshahi and Rangpur offices.