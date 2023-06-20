Moody's withdraws NCC Bank's ratings due to business reasons

Banking

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

Moody's withdraws NCC Bank's ratings due to business reasons

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 10:30 pm
Moody&#039;s withdraws NCC Bank&#039;s ratings due to business reasons

The Moody's Investors Service has withdrawn the ratings and assessments of the NCC Bank Limited.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons, said the company in its rating action statement Tuesday (20 June).

Prior to the withdrawal, the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit and issuer ratings was stable.

Withdrawn rating assessment of NCC Banks

Moody's has withdrawn "B2" credit ratings both for foreign and local currencies in long-term counterparty risk ratings, bank deposit ratings, counterparty risk assessment, and issuer ratings for long-term.

For the Baseline Credit Assessment and the Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment of the bank, it has withdrawn "B3" ratings in the long term.

The "B" rating category suggests that the bank may possess speculative characteristics, and is subject to significant credit risk. It indicates that the bank's ability to fulfil its financial obligations may be vulnerable to adverse economic conditions or changes in circumstances.

The "B2" rating indicates that the NCC Bank Limited carries a moderate level of credit risk as a counterparty in both foreign and local currency transactions.

The "B2" ratings on deposits implies that there may be certain uncertainties or vulnerabilities associated with the bank's ability to fulfil its deposit obligations, particularly under adverse economic conditions or changing circumstances.

The NCC Bank Limited's total market capitalisation was Tk1,385 crore as of 20 June 2023.

Top News

NCC Bank / Moody's / credit rating

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

11h | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

11h | Habitat
Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

Fiscal deficits matter for macroeconomic stability

14h | Panorama
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

3h | TBS World
Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

Dhaka retains duty-free access for exports to UK, but depends on human rights, political freedom

8h | TBS Insight
Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline