Moody's rating on banks geopolitical, not economic: BB governor

Banking

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 05:07 pm

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has said the recent downgrade of the country's banking system by Moody's does not hold much significance for banks in Bangladesh. 

"Moody's rating on the banking sector appears to be politically motivated rather than purely based on economic reporting," said the central bank governor while announcing the new monetary policy for the upcoming fiscal year (July-December) on Sunday (18 June).

He further stated that despite significant growth in Bangladesh's economy, including an increase in per capita income and foreign reserves exceeding $48 billion – compared to $10 billion in 2012 when Moody's last rated the country – Moody's has not revised its rating.

Earlier, on 31 May, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the ratings of six local banks — BRAC Bank, The City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, Eastern Bank, NCC Bank, and The Premier Bank. 

It also revised the outlook on Bangladesh's banking system to negative from stable in a report published on 1 March. 

