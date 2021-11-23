Moniruzzaman gets promoted as GM of Sonali Bank

Md Moniruzzaman has been promoted to the position of general manager of state-owned Sonali Bank Limited.

Prior to his new appointment, Md Moniruzzaman served as the general manager (in-charge) of the bank's head office.

He joined Sonali Bank Limited as senior officer (Financial Analyst) in 1995 after obtaining his master's from University of Dhaka in 1991.

He served as branch manager of different important branches in Dhaka including Supreme Court branch, WAPDA branch, Uttara model town branch and head of different divisions of bank's head office in his long 26 years of banking career.

He attended different workshops and seminars on different banking issues in home and abroad.

Md Moniruzzaman visited different countries including Thailand, Malaysia, and India.

He is a diplomat associate of Institute of Bankers Bangladesh.

He was born in respected Muslim family at Idal Kathi village of Nesarabad (Swarupkathi) Upazila under Pirojpur district in 1969.