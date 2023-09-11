Money changers allege assaults by task force during inspections

The Money Changers' Association of Bangladesh (MCAB) informed the Bangladesh Bank (BB) that members of a task force are physically assaulting money changers' employees during regular inspections to control dollar prices.

Secretary General of the association Helal Sikder told UNB on Monday that they raised the issue during a meeting with the head of the task force formed to control the dollar price on Sunday (10 September).

The task force formed to control retail dollar prices is headed by a director of Bangladesh Bank and has members from various law enforcement agencies.

He said a delegation of the MCAB met Sarwar Hossain, head of the task force and the director of Bangladesh Bank's foreign policy department, to discuss the issue of unprofessional behaviour such as beating employees, searching bodies and abusing customers.

Helal also said that if someone does wrong, they can be tried according to the existing law. If found guilty they will be punished.

"If the harassment is not stopped, the Bangladesh Bank should withdraw the certificate of retail dollar businesses. The current action will worsen the dollar crisis further," he added.

Last week, a salesman of Neon Money Changers was beaten up during the task force's visit to the Motijheel Dilkusha area of Dhaka. The same incident happened at Abdullah Money Changers in Gulshan.

Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson and Executive Director Md Mezbaul Haque said he has not received any complaint of beating up any staff of any money agencies.

The task force mainly verifies the dollar transaction documents of the traders. They should not behave like this, he said.