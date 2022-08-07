Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain new MD & CEO of IFIL
Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain on Sunday (7 August) joined Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) as the Managing Director & CEO.
Before joining IFIL, he was the Managing Director & CEO of First Finance Limited, reads a press release.
Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain started his career with Uttara Bank Ltd as a probationary officer in 1987 after obtaining an MCom degree in Accounting from Dhaka University.
In his 32-year-long career in Uttara bank, Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain held important positions like Additional Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer, Head of Credit, Zonal Head, Branch Manager, In-Charge of local Office.
He participated in many professional training, workshops and seminars at home and abroad.
He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh.