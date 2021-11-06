Mohammad Fazlul Karim promoted as GM of Agrani Bank Ltd

Mohammad Fazlul Karim, General Manager of Agrani Bank Ltd
Mohammad Fazlul Karim, General Manager of Agrani Bank Ltd

Mohammad Fazlul Karim was promoted as  General Manager of Agrani Bank Ltd, states a press release. 

Prior to his promotion as GM, he served as Deputy General Manager of Agrani Bank ltd.

Mohammad Fazlul Karim started his banking career in 1996 by joining as a senior officer. Born into an aristocratic family in Cumilla, Mohammad Fazlul Karim obtained honors and a Masters degree(subjet-finance) from the University of Dhaka. He has also participated in numerous training and workshops.

Mohammad Fazlul Karim has a good reputation as an honest and efficient banker.

 

