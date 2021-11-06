Mohammad Fazlul Karim promoted as GM of Agrani Bank Ltd

Mohammad Fazlul Karim was promoted as General Manager of Agrani Bank Ltd, states a press release.

Prior to his promotion as GM, he served as Deputy General Manager of Agrani Bank ltd.

Mohammad Fazlul Karim started his banking career in 1996 by joining as a senior officer. Born into an aristocratic family in Cumilla, Mohammad Fazlul Karim obtained honors and a Masters degree(subjet-finance) from the University of Dhaka. He has also participated in numerous training and workshops.

Mohammad Fazlul Karim has a good reputation as an honest and efficient banker.