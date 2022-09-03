Modhumoti Bank holds BAMLCO Conference - 2022

Modhumoti Bank Limited organised "BAMLCO Conference - 2022" in a virtual platform on Saturday (3 September).

Masud Biswas, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), inaugurated the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Humayun Kabir, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Modhumoti Bank Limited was present as special guest.

Shafiul Azam, Managing Director & CEO of the bank presided over the conference as the chairperson.

Among others, Arab Fazlur Rahman , DMD & CAMLCO, Shahnawaj Chowdhury, DMD & Chief Operating Officer and Kamrul Hasan Khan, DMD & Chief Business Officer of Modhumoti Bank, Management Committee Members, Divisional Heads of Head Office, Branch Managers, BAMLCO's of all Branches and all other officials of Head Office & Branches around 773 participants were present.

Syed Kamrul Islam, Additional Director, BFIU and Rokon Uz Zaman, Joint Director, BFIU were the Resource Persons in the conference.

