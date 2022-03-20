Mobile banking transactions see 28% rise in January YoY

Banking

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 11:13 pm

Related News

Mobile banking transactions see 28% rise in January YoY

According to the central bank data, a total of 13 banks are currently involved in mobile banking

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 11:13 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

With the addition of fresh services, the Mobile Financial Service (MFS) sector has witnessed a major transformation recently in the form of a 28% increase in transactions over a year, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank.

The data shows that clients made about Tk57,289 crore transactions through mobile banking services in January 2021. The amount stood at Tk73,393 crore in January this year.

Moreover, the transaction amount rose by Tk2,210 crore in January 2022 compared to December 2021.

Mobile banking services in the country have undergone a radical change owing to the convenience of transferring money from city to village areas and vice versa, said people involved in the sector.

As a result, the number of transactions is increasing with the number of customers. In addition, people have become more comfortable with mobile banking than direct and cash transactions since the inception of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, workers' wage, bonus, various social security allowances and grants of the government are now being sent through mobile banking services.

According to the central bank data, a total of 13 banks are currently involved in mobile banking. The number of registered customers stood at 11,40,51,000 at the end of January 2022.

Of the total registered clients, 6,28,81,000 are male and 5,08,49,000 are female. Meanwhile, the number agents stood at 11,35,000, the central bank data showed.

Apart from transactions, various new services are being added in the mobile banking system. Services include payments of electricity, gas, water, and other purchase bills, disbursement of salaries and allowances, remittance inflow.

In January 2021, Tk22,408 crore was deposited (Cash In) in various mobile banking accounts, while Tk19,730 crore was withdrawn (Cash Out) from accounts.

The Bangladesh Bank data showed, in January 2022, Tk20,815 crore was transferred from individual to individual accounts in MFS. In addition, Tk2,663 crore of salaries and allowances from various organizations have been disbursed and Tk1,157 crore has been paid as bills of various services.

"The number of MFS transactions has increased alongside the country's overall financial activities since we began to recover from the pandemic setbacks," said Shamsuddin Dalim, head of public relations at bKash – a popular mobile banking service provider in the country.

Moreover, the reliance on MFS transactions created among people during the pandemic fostered companies like bKash to regularly add new services. With that, the scope of mobile financial services rose and so did the number of users, he said.

Besides, the government is also using mobile financial services to disburse various types of allowances. As a result, steady growth of transactions in this sector is being witnessed, the bKash official added.

The Bangladesh Bank launched a mobile banking program in 2010. However, the country's first private sector mobile financial service commenced on 31 March, 2011 with the launch of Dutch-Bangla Bank's service Rocket.

Soon after Rocket, BRAC Bank launched its mobile banking service bKash as a subsidiary. At present, bKash holds the majority stake of the mobile banking service market.

Top News

mobile banking / Mobile Financial Services (MFS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

9h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

12h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

1h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

3h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

3h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh