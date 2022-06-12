Minimum capital requirement for digital bank likely Tk500cr

Banking

Tonmoy Modak
12 June, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 11:15 am

Related News

Minimum capital requirement for digital bank likely Tk500cr

Tonmoy Modak
12 June, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 11:15 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Highlights  

  • There will be a head office only, no branches
  • Call centres will handle customers issues  
  • All banking services will be completely online
  • Operations likely to be extended in three stages
  • Deposits, withdrawals, small loans and fund transfers in 1st stage

The minimum capital requirement for a digital bank could be Tk500 crore, while the licensing would be under the Bank Company Act, according to the primary regulatory guidelines of the central bank. 

Bank Asia and mobile financial services provider Nagad have recently sought permissions from the Bangladesh Bank for setting up digital banks. Besides, a number of mobile financial services providers have shown interest in launching digital banks, according to Bangladesh Bank sources, persuading the central bank to formulate the guidelines.  

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal also in his FY2022-23 budget speech mentioned launching digital banks to widening and accelerating financial inclusion. He said the banks would also create new jobs for young IT workers.

Digital Bank, also known as Neobank, an internet-only bank or virtual bank, is a type of direct bank that operates exclusively online without traditional physical branch networks.

"The banks will have only head offices and mainly provide banking services through websites and mobile phone apps," a senior central bank official told The Business Standard, adding "The new banks will have call centres for the customers. When fully operational, digital banks will be able to transact large sums just like conventional banks."

The official said it would be a lengthy process if the banks are to be set up after formulating a new law. "Since it is a bank, it rather can be operated in accordance with the existing Bank-Company Act."

The Bangladesh Bank has been working for several months to formulate regulatory guidelines for the digital banks. About 8 months ago, the central bank formed a committee to find out how digital banks are operating in other countries and what digital banking could look like in Bangladesh.

The committee has submitted a primary guideline in the form of proposals around a month ago. Another committee has been formed recently with senior policymakers of the central bank. Sources at the Bangladesh Bank said that the next decision will be taken once the new committee submits the report.

Referring to digital banks in foreign countries, a senior central bank official said once a digital bank is approved, its operations are usually extended in three phases.

"In the first stage, the banks are allowed retail banking. The banks deal with customer deposits and withdrawals, small loans and fund transfers. If they can do these things successfully, they are allowed to go to the second phase."

The second phase incorporates lending to SMEs, while digital banks deal with corporate lending in the third phase. The banks in this stage, according to the official, receive export payments, settle import bills and go for big lending.      

In their proposal, the committee suggested that the country should proceed step by step like other countries, but can drop the second phase. Most members of the committee voted for the first phase to be for at least 2-3 years.

The senior central bank official said the new committee will finalise the regulations. As a result, many of the proposals submitted by the previous committee may change.

Rahel Ahmed, chief executive officer of Nagad, told TBS that they are now providing payment services to 5.6 crore customers. Insisting on branch-based services, he said even the agent banking requires outlets.   

"We ultimately want to build a cashless society. Nagad already has cash agents and distribution channels all over the country, which can help Nagad's digital banking venture," he added.

"As many as 35% of the people in the country use smartphones, and we want to bring them under digital banking first. Later we plan to launch more mature banking services," said Rahel Ahmed, noting digital banking would not be conflicting with conventional banking systems.

Economy / Top News

Digital bank / digital banking / Digital banks / bank company act

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

1h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

29m | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

3h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where to seek mental health care

Where to seek mental health care

1h | Videos
Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

Putin compares himself with Peter the Great

1h | Videos
Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

Salman Khan threatened by real-life gangster

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

CU graffiti – Through art we feel

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended