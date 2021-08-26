Midland Bank Limited signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on ACS

Midland Bank Limited and Bangladesh Bank have signed an agreement to collect Treasury Challan through Automated Challan System (ACS).

Under this agreement all the branches of Midland Bank will collect passport fees, value added tax (VAT), corporate and personal income tax and other government fees, said a press release.

The Automated Challan System will allow the customers to pay their treasury challans from any branch of Midland Bank Ltd.

The system will ensure smooth payment of government revenues in real-time to government treasury without any hassle.

The agreement was signed by Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank and Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director and CEO of Midland Bank Limited, in the presence of Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank.

AKM Mohiuddin Azad, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Md Zahid Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Md Ridwanul Haque, EVP and Head of Retail Distribution of Midland Bank Limited along with other executives from both institutions attended the signing ceremony.