Midland Bank distributes CMSME Stimulus Loan in Narayanganj’s Jamdani Cluster

Banking

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

Midland Bank distributes CMSME Stimulus Loan in Narayanganj’s Jamdani Cluster

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 04:17 pm
Midland Bank distributes CMSME Stimulus Loan in Narayanganj’s Jamdani Cluster

Midland Bank Limited (MDB), in collaboration with NGO USHA Foundation, arranged an open loan disbursement ceremony on Monday(6 June) for the stakeholders of Jamdani Cluster, Narayanganj, under cluster-based financing in the CMSME sector.

Midland Bank disbursed Tk.1.00 Crore among 40 entrepreneurs through an open loan disbursement ceremony at the conference hall of USHA Foundation in Naryanganj during this time, reads a press release.

The Bank disbursed these loans directly at the entrepreneurial level through the formation of clusters in collaboration with the USHA Foundation. 

During the loan disbursement programme, a total of Tk.4.50 Crore was sanctioned by Midland Bank out of which, Tk.1.00 Crore was disbursed directly to the aforementioned 40 borrowers of the Jamdani Cluster.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Midland Bank Ltd. handed over the cheques to the borrowers as the chief guest on the occasion.

Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, Deputy General Manager, SME and Special Programmes Division, Bangladesh Bank was present on the occasion as a special guest.

Among others, Md Tajul Islam, Executive Director, USHA Foundation, Md Javed Tareq Khan, Head of Institutional Banking Division, MDB, Md Ahsan Jamil Hossain, Head of SME Banking Division, MDB were also present on the occasion.

CSMEs / Midland Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

9h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

42m | Videos
Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata