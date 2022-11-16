Midland Bank awarded ISO certificate

Photo: Courtesy

Midland Bank Limited (MDB) has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 certificate by BSI Group for its compliance with the standards of ISO 27001:2013.

This is an international standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing and maintaining Information Security Management System (ISMS)

MBB Managing Director and CEO Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman received the certificate from Anindita Dutta Choudhury, Regional Sales Manager and Upasana Gupta, Business Development Manager of BSI group India private Limited and Moshiul Islam, CEO of Enterprise InfoSec Consultants (EIC), in presence of the Senior Management Team (SMT) of the Bank at the head office on Monday (14 November), said a press release.

Md Zahirul Islam, CFO, Khondkar Towfique Hossain, Head of ID and TSC, Md Nazmul Huda Sarkar, CTO, Mostafa Sarwar, Head of CRM, Md. Rashed Akter, Head of Retail, Mohammad Syejuddin Ahmmed, Head of ICCD, Khalid Mohammad Sharif, Company Secretary, Nakul Chandra Debnath, Head of GSD, Md Zubayed Ur Rahman, Head of HRD of MDB along with other officials of MDB and EIC were present at the certificate handover ceremony.