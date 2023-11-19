Microfinance institutions recovered 98% loans in FY22-23: Report

Bangladeshi microfinance institutions (MFIs) have successfully recovered 98% of the loans distributed to their clients, according to a report published by the Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA).

Data until June 2023 highlights the significant involvement of women, constituting 91% of the loan recipients, demonstrating their active participation in this sector.

In an event held on Sunday (19 November), the Micro Credit Regulatory Authority (MRA) disclosed that MFIs disbursed a total of Tk249,000 crore in loans during the fiscal year 2022-23.

Of this, Tk105,000 crore, representing 42% of the total, was distributed as microloans.

The institutions allocated Tk124,000 crore to the agricultural and microloan sector, accounting for 50% of the total loans distributed.

Microfinance institutions in Bangladesh provide not only financial services across the country but also contribute to health, education, higher education scholarships, and disaster management.

Currently, there are 731 institutions certified by MRA, operating through approximately 25,000 branches.

These institutions offer various social development services alongside financial services to nearly 40 million marginalised people in the country.

During the 2022-23 fiscal year, MFIs accepted savings amounting to Tk90,000 crore from their clients.

The total amount of loans distributed by these institutions was Tk249,000 crore, which is 26.41% higher than in the 2021-22 fiscal year.