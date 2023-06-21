MFS transactions' record grow in April; number of accounts now 26.5cr

MFS transactions' record grow in April; number of accounts now 26.5cr

UNB
21 June, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 09:55 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Mobile Financial Services (MFS) continue to grow in volume as more and more financial transactions in the country take place using the platform.

The latest statistics on the MFS from the Bangladesh Bank revealed that Tk1.25 lakh crore was transacted through licensed MFS in April this year. 

This figure is a record for the volume of monthly transactions, even without the amount transacted over Nagad, which was still offering a similar kind of service in April, but without an MFS licence.  

Adding Nagad's amount increases the total transactions in April to Tk1.54 lakh crore. 

On average Tk5,100 crore was being transacted everyday. 

The number of customers is increasing along with transactions in mobile banking. 

Currently, 13 banks are providing MFS under bkash, Rocket, Ucash, MyCash, and SureCash.

At the end of April, the number of customers, or the number of registered accounts with MFS, stood at 26.5 crore. 

This includes the Nagad customer base, after it finally registered as a non-bank financial institution recently.

Besides, the number of mobile banking agents reached 15.55 lakh.

MFS / Transactions

