MFS distributors, agents now can transact on weekends, holidays 

The Bangladesh Bank has allowed the distributors of mobile financial services (MFS) to have e-money and cash transactions on weekends and public holidays.

On Sunday (4 September), the Payment Systems Department of the central bank issued a notification in this regard.

The new rules will allow MFS distributors to trade e-money in exchange for cash after collecting it from their agents.

But a distributor will not be able to transact more than Tk50 lakh in a day.

The BB notification stated that customers were deprived of uninterrupted services as the MFS distributors could neither lift e-money from banks by depositing cash nor could withdraw cash by refunding e-money on public holidays.