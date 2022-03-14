Mercantile Bank starts ‘Foundation Training’ for new recruits

Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Training Institute has started a three-week-long 'Foundation Training' for its newly recruited management trainee officers on Sunday (13 March).

A total of 50 MTOs participated in the first phase of the training, said a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD & CEO of the bank inaugurated the training and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of 'Foundation Training' and advised the freshers to gather knowledge from all areas of banking.

He also called on the officers to prepare themselves to be future leaders of the banking sector.

Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank and Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI, along with other faculty members of the institution were also present in the programme.