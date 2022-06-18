Mercantile Bank starts 2nd phase Foundation Training for TAO

Mercantile Bank Training Institute launched the two week long Foundation Training for the 2nd phase for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO) on 13 June.

A total number of 46 officers participated in the training, reads a press release.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the training. He delivered his speech highlighting the importance of Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines and be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank.

Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan delivered his speech to encourage the freshers to be passionate and dedicated to providing customer service.

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, and other faculty members of the institution were also present at the program.