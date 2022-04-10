Mercantile Bank starts 13th MTO Foundation Training for 2nd phase

Banking

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 04:35 pm

Mercantile Bank starts 13th MTO Foundation Training for 2nd phase

Mercantile Bank Training Institute has recently started a three-week long Foundation Training for its newly recruited Management Trainee Officers for the second phase. 

A total of 48 MTOs participated in the training on 5 April, reads a press release. 

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the training and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines.
He also emphasised honesty and ethical practices in discharging assigned responsibilities by the officers. 

Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO of the bank was also present at the inaugural programme and conducted a session. 

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, along with other faculty members of the institution also present in the programme. 
 

