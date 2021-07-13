Mercantile Bank sings agreement with Notre Dame University

Mercantile Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement with Notre Dame University Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, the bank will facilitate the collection of tuition fees, admission fees and other fees from the students through bank's digital banking service 'MBL Rainbow' and collection booth of MBL at the university premises, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed by Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of the bank and Dr Father Patrick D Gaffney, CSC, vice chancellor of Notre Dame University on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office on Monday.

Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury from the bank and Father Adam S Pereira, CSC, Registrar, Father Lawrence N Das, CSC, Proctor, Father Subrata B Tolentino, CSC, Deputy Controller of Exam from the university along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present at the ceremony.

Among others, SEVP & Head of Treasury Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP & Head of Corporate Banking Division Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Chief Financial Officer Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, AVP and Head of ILM Division (acting) Tapon James Rozario from Bank and Deputy Registrar Dr Fr Shankor L Rozario, CSC, Student Counselor Fr Edmond Cruze, CSC, Director: HR Fr Pongkaj X. Nokrek, CSC, Director: Finance Fr Amol A Rozario, CSC from Notre Dame University were present.