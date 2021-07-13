Mercantile Bank sings agreement with Notre Dame University

Banking

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 07:23 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank sings agreement with Notre Dame University

Under the agreement, the bank will facilitate the collection of tuition fees, admission fees and other fees from the students through bank’s digital banking service ‘MBL Rainbow’ and collection booth of MBL at the university premises

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 07:23 pm
Mercantile Bank sings agreement with Notre Dame University

Mercantile Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement with Notre Dame University Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, the bank will facilitate the collection of tuition fees, admission fees and other fees from the students through bank's digital banking service 'MBL Rainbow' and collection booth of MBL at the university premises, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed by Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of the bank and Dr Father Patrick D Gaffney, CSC, vice chancellor of Notre Dame University on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office on Monday.  

Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury from the bank and Father Adam S Pereira, CSC, Registrar, Father Lawrence N Das, CSC, Proctor, Father Subrata B Tolentino, CSC, Deputy Controller of Exam from the university along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present at the ceremony.

Among others, SEVP & Head of Treasury Ashim Kumar Saha, SEVP & Head of  Corporate Banking Division Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Head of HRD Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Chief Financial Officer Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, AVP and Head of ILM Division (acting) Tapon James Rozario from Bank and Deputy Registrar Dr Fr Shankor L Rozario, CSC, Student Counselor Fr Edmond Cruze, CSC, Director: HR Fr Pongkaj X. Nokrek, CSC, Director: Finance Fr Amol A Rozario, CSC from Notre Dame University were present.

Mercantile bank / Notre Dame University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

3h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

23h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder