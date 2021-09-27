Mercantile Bank to remain closed for 5 days to upgrade core banking software

All banking services of Mercantile Bank Limited will remain suspended from 1 to 5 October to upgrade its core banking software T-24 (from R-10 to R-19), duly approved by Bangladesh Bank.

During this period, all kinds of banking services including ATM booths, debit card services, internet banking, digital banking (MBL Rainbow), Islamic banking, and agent banking will remain suspended, said a press release.

However, credit and prepaid cardholders of Mercantile Bank can withdraw cash using other banks' ATMs and can make payments at the merchant points.

Mobile Banking services (My Cash) will also remain active during this time.

Mercantile Bank Limited Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury apologised for the inconvenience.

He said that MBL will be able to ensure more secured and efficient banking services to its customers, the press release added.