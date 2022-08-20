Mercantile Bank relocates Airport Road branch 

The "International Airport Road Branch" of Mercantile Bank Limited has been shifted to a new location recently.

M Amanullah, Director of the bank and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee virtually inaugurated the branch at Gulbahar Centre, Holding No – 154, on International Airport Road, Ward no – 20 in Banani, reads a press release.

Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD & CEO of Mercantile Bank presided over the programme.

MA Khan Belal, Director of the bank and Chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd and Ex-MP Siraj Uddin Ahmed spoke as the special guests.

Al Mansur, VP & Head of International Airport Road Branch gave his vote of thanks.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, CFO of the bank, Shah Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Abu Asghar G Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, invited guests, valued customers along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the branch shifting ceremony on 14 August.