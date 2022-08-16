Mercantile Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu

Mercantile Bank Limited paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the National Mourning Day and the 47th anniversary of his martyrdom.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of Mercantile Bank along with the Senior Executives of the bank paid their tribute to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath of flowers to a momentary pulpit at 'Bangabandhu Corner' in the bank's Head Office today (16 August), read a media release.

The participants stood in solemn silence for a minute as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

Bank's Additional Managing Director & CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, SEVPs Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, K.M. Kutub Uddin Romel, CEO, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. and Mohammad Samir Uddin, CFA, CEO of MBL Asset Management Ltd. along with other senior executives and Officers were also present.