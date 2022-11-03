Mercantile Bank openes ‘Matikata’ and ‘Panchagarh’ uposhakha

Mercantile Bank Limited inaugurated "Matikata Uposhakha" in Dhaka and "Panchagarh Uposhakha" in North Bengal region of the country on Thursday to provide easy banking services to the customers.

Mercantile Bank Limited Chairman Morshed Alam launched the uposhakhas on virtual platform as the chief guest by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the head office of the bank.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, delivered his welcome speech.

ASM Feroz Alam, vice chairman; M Amanullah, chairman, Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and MA Khan Belal, directors of the bank; were present at the event as special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD; Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, DMDs; Tapash Chandra Paul, CFO of the bank; Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, SEVP; Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary of the bank; Khan Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, MD of Online Group; Hazi Hanif, invited guests, valued customers; two head of branch of the uposhakhas; zonal heads, branch heads and in-charge of uposhakhas, senior executives of the bank were connected virtually in the opening ceremony.