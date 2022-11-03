Mercantile Bank openes 'Matikata' and 'Panchagarh' sub-branches 

Banking

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Mercantile Bank openes 'Matikata' and 'Panchagarh' sub-branches

Mercantile Bank Limited has inaugurated 'Matikata Uposhakha' in Dhaka and 'Panchagarh Upashakha' in the North Bengal region of the country to provide easy banking services to the customers. 

The Chairman of the bank, Morshed Alam, launched the sub-branches on a virtual platform as the chief guest in a ceremony arranged at the head office of the bank, reads a press release. 

Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, delivered his welcome speech. 

ASM Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; M Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and MA Khan Belal, Directors of the bank were present as the special guests.  

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO of the bank, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, SEVP and Abu Asghar G Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, Khan Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, MD of Online Group, Hazi Hanif, invited guests, valued customers, two HOBs of controlling branch of the uposhakhas, in-charges of the uposhakhas along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually in the opening ceremony. The Zonal Heads, HOBs and In-charges of the upashakhas were also connected virtually.

 

