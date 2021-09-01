Mercantile Bank Limited held virtual training on customer service 

Banking

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 03:18 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank Limited held virtual training on customer service 

Respective desk officials from 92 branches across the country participated at the virtual programme

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 03:18 pm
Mercantile Bank Limited held virtual training on customer service 

Mercantile Bank Limited has organised a virtual training on 'Dynamics of Customer Service in Line with e-KYC and Risk Grading' recently. 

Respective desk officials from 92 branches across the country participated at the virtual programme. 

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training.

In his address, Chowdhury advised participating officers to fully adhere with the e-KYC guidelines and its implementation procedures. 

He also emphasized on the importance of customer service. 

The virtual training was conducted by the faculties of the bank's Training Institute and official from Anti Money Laundering Department of the Bank. 

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the program.
 

Merchantile Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Meet Bangladeshi Mr. Bean

Meet Bangladeshi Mr. Bean

2h | Videos
TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks