Mercantile Bank Limited held virtual training on customer service 

Mercantile Bank Limited has organised a virtual training on 'Dynamics of Customer Service in Line with e-KYC and Risk Grading' recently.

Respective desk officials from 92 branches across the country participated at the virtual programme.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual training.

In his address, Chowdhury advised participating officers to fully adhere with the e-KYC guidelines and its implementation procedures.

He also emphasized on the importance of customer service.

The virtual training was conducted by the faculties of the bank's Training Institute and official from Anti Money Laundering Department of the Bank.

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the program.

